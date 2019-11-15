Human skull found in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a skull unrelated to the Devin Bond search was found Tuesday in the southeastern area of the county.

RCSO says the skull was carried by a farm dog to its owners, who notified the sheriff’s office.

Officials said they are investigating but are uncertain where the dog found the skull. No other human remains were found in the remote area of the county.

“The skull is currently in possession of the medical examiner’s office where it will be examined for preliminary identifying characteristics,” Detective Lt. Todd Sparks said.

Detectives are investigating any potential leads that may help determine the identity of this person.