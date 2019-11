COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after police located a human skull in Coffee County.

Manchester police said officers made the discovery Wednesday while responding to an unrelated call.

District Attorney Craig Northcott would not release the location where the skull was found. He said he did not want to tamper with the ongoing investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

