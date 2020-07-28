Human skeletal remains found in Rutherford County field

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a field Monday.

Detectives said a passerby made the discovery near Mount Herman Road in the Kittrell community.

The remains were being collected Tuesday by MTSU’s Forensic Anthropology Search and Recovery Team, as well as the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Detectives were also searching the area to locate any other bones, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately released.

