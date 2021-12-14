HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Human remains discovered in Humphreys County are believed to be that of a missing woman with special needs.

The remains were found Sunday by a property owner and his son near where 27-year-old Janie Malady lived and was last seen alive. Malady was seen walking in the area of Porch Reed Road the afternoon of April 10th.

“We have found a lot, several bones,” Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2.

Along with the bones, personal items belonging to Malady were discovered close by.

“It’s very unfortunate. We definitely wanted to, hoping for the best but fearing for the worst and I’m scared the worst has happened,” said Davis.

The cause of death and identity remains part of the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff said Malady was known to walk the wooded area pointing out that she suffered from a number of medical conditions, including seizures. Malady’s mother told News 2 that she had the mentality of a young child.

“She did have some mental handicap issues, she was a special needs individual,” said Sheriff Davis.

Over the last eight months, the community and investigators have spent countless hours searching for Malady hoping to find closure for the family.

“We’ve had a lot of people on the ground, we’ve had horses in the area, we’ve had drones in the area. I think at one time we even had the helicopter here, dogs. There was a lot of effort a lot of man hours out right here, but as you can see even now in the fall of the year how thick it is.”

The bones discovered deep in the woods as efforts from investigators continue today.

“We’ve been actively searching for more information. We’ve talked with the FBI, we’ve talked to the TBI, we’ve talked with several agencies and this is a case that we are still going to continue to work,” Davis explained.

He added when tragedy happens the people in their small community have always been their greatest asset, as is the case here.

“It’s not the closure we all hoped for but at least we are able to give the family some kind of closure for the situation.”

The medical examiner will determine if the remains are that of Malady and the cause of death.