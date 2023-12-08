SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — About a week after a resident discovered human remains in a wooded area in Shelbyville, authorities have linked the remains to a missing persons case.

Officers with the Shelbyville Police Department received a report from a resident who had stumbled across the remains just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 25. The remains were reportedly found in the area of Blue Ribbon Parkway and Shoma Drive.

At the time, all police could confirm was that the remains were human. Then, on Friday, Dec. 8 authorities said the remains had been identified as Sam Avery Wilhoite, a resident of Shelbyville who was reported missing by family members on July 20.

According to officials, Wilhoite’s family said they had not seen or heard from him since March. His cause of death is still pending the completion of the forensic examination by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office.