CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Human remains were discovered Sunday in Pleasant View.
Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove tells News 2 a group of kids discovered the remains in the woods. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said there is an active scene near the area of Trent Road.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.