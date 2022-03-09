PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have determined the identity of the man found in a Cheatham County cave over the weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the body was identified as James Franklin Long II, 51.

Long’s body was found inside of a cave in a wooded area near Jere Court, in Pleasant View, on March 6.

The man’s body was found by three 13-year-olds who were walking through the woods.

“We saw a trail, and we thought, you know, it’d be pretty cool to go down the trail,” explained the teen boys who don’t want their identities revealed.

First, they found a pair of shoes in the wooded area, which led them to explore further.

“I put both the shoes together and then one of our other friends – he saw the femur bone,” one teen explained.

As they pushed farther into the woods, they spotted a cave, leading them to another discovery.

“In the cave, we found torn clothes, a prison release card, and a credit card,” the teen explained.

At that point, the teens called the police and their parents. One of the teens explained going back into the cave with the police.

“We went deeper into the cave and found the rest of the body and – the head and torso were in the cave just laying up against the wall.”

While authorities have released the identity of the body, no cause of death has been released at this time.