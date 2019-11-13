Human remains found in area of Rutherford Co. park

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh has confirmed that human remains were found in Barfield-Crescent Park.

At this time, the Sheriff says the medical examiner will have to identify the human remains.

Authorities had been combing the area since Tuesday in a renewed search for Devin Bond, a teen missing in Rutherford County since 2017.

Investigators say the park was one of the last places Bond’s cell phone pinged before he disappeared.

Bond was 16 when he was reported missing on March 31, 2017.

Devin’s face and name were plastered throughout Rutherford County and even on People magazine.

The remains have not been identified as Bond at this time.

This story is developing.