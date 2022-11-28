WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with forensic experts to determine the source of the human skeletal remains found over the weekend.

A hunter was reportedly tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road on Saturday when he saw the remains. He then notified the WCSO.

More remains were found on Monday, as well.

Authorities say the remains have been exposed to the weather for “some time.”