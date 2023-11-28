SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelbyville are investigating after human remains were found by a citizen over the weekend.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, officers received a report from a citizen just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 regarding the discovery of human skeletal remains.

The remains were allegedly found in the area of Blue Ribbon Parkway and Shoma Drive, police said.

At the scene, officers confirmed the remains were human because the unidentified individual was wearing clothing and fully intact.

Shelbyville police said the remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified and for additional examination.

The TBI is assisting with the investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.