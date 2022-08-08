GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Howard Elementary School in Gallatin will be closed Monday, August 8, due to water damage.

The Transportation Director for Sumner County Schools told News 2 that the closure is not related to the fire that occurred at the new Sumner County Courthouse late Sunday night.

According to Sumner County Schools assistant director, an exhaust fan caught fire Sunday night which caused the sprinklers to go off inside the schools.

The assistant director says the sprinklers quickly put out the fire but resulted in a lot of water damage on one side of the school.

Sumner County School students returned to classes on August 1. All other schools in the Sumner County School District are expected to return to class as normal.

The assistant director says students are expected to return to Howard Elementary on Tuesday.