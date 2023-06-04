NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bedlessness is a real crisis that not a lot of people know about. That’s according to the nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP).

Studies surrounding childhood bedlessness are few and far between, too. Public Relations Manager, Anna Marshall, said SHP has done its own research of the national bed crisis, finding about 3% of American children don’t have their own beds.

“We do estimate it’s over 3 million children in the United States that do not have beds at their own,” said Marshall.

Their mission is to build and deliver beds to children in need across the country. There’s a Nashville Chapter dedicated to serving families in the Middle Tennessee area.

News 2 has partnered with SHP for our parent company’s Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring that takes place later this month.

SHP currently has three storage units filled with beds ready to be delivered and assembled to children in the area ages three to 17.

It costs about $250 to build and deliver one fully-furnished bed and $500 for a bunk bed.

