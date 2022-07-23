NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the most popular sky shows of the year is happening now through late August. It’s called the Perseid Meteor Shower.

The Perseid Meteor Shower forms after Earth passes through various materials like dust and rock that were left behind from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

The comet was last seen near Earth in 1992, and it takes 133 years to orbit the Sun once, according to NASA.

That debris from the comet burns as it enters the atmosphere leading to the meteor shower that we see every summer.

This year’s peak will happen between August 11 and 13. However, because of the full moon that will occur at that time, now is actually the best time to view it.

The Perseids can produce up to 60 meteors per hour. And, early morning before dawn will be your best chance to see them fly through the sky.

Speaking of that full moon. It’s actually a sight to see itself. It’s known as the August Supermoon. It’s the time of year when the moon will be on the opposite side of Earth as the Sun. Which means, it will appear brighter and fuller than normal.

