NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are near the peak of this heat wave, and getting outside is basically unbearable. However, if you do need to go outside for work or leisure there are a few things you need to know about protecting your phone from the scorching temperatures.

Abrar Al-Heeti, a CNET Tech Expert, says to keep your phone out of direct sunlight and if you do spend time outside, put your electronics under a towel or blanket. Never leave your phone in the car.

While outside turn your screen brightness down, turn your Bluetooth off, and turn off apps that could be using data.

Once your phone has cooled off, you can charge it but make sure to use a phone charger from the maker of your phone and let it rest while it charges by not getting on it.