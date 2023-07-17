NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Once again this summer, Tennessee is facing poor air quality. For 24 hours, the sun has hardly made an appearance over Middle Tennessee – a hazy sight that’s becoming somewhat common this summer.

“From last year looking into this year, we have had many more pronounced impacts from the Canadian wildfires that we haven’t seen in previous years,” said Michelle Oakes, program manager with Air Pollution Control at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

For many of us, these particles will cause congestion and watery eyes. But doctors warn that those with underlying health conditions like asthma or COPD, those particles can do some serious damage.

“These particles are so small that you are not even going to see them under the microscope,” said Dr. Basil Kahwash, allergist and immunologist, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “They can get down into those lung airways and irritate the cells that line the lung passages themselves, and that’s going to create more inflammation, and more blockage, making it harder and harder for somebody to breathe.”

Dr. Kahwash said that if you are experiencing breathing issues, continue taking your medicine, follow your treatment plan, and stay indoors. “The main thing is if you are going to be outside, try and make it a short period of time, and try to be mindful that if you do start developing symptoms, move your activity indoors as much as you can.”

To track air quality in this country, the EPA created this page. And, here in Tennessee, click here to see the air quality levels.