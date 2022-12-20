NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From frozen pipes to busted heaters, preparing your home for the freezing temperatures headed our way should be at the top of your Christmas list.

There are a number of steps that you can take right now to better protect your home and even save a little money.

When temperatures plummet, it’s a busy time for heating companies who advise getting a preventative maintenance service in the spring and fall. However, Roscoe Brown Heating, Plumbing, and Cooling workers say it’s not too late to do that now and assure you are set for the winter.

Service Technician Josh Guthrie told News 2 you will want to check your home from the outside in.

Outside, he says to make sure your unit is free of leaves and debris. You will also want to clean the gutters, close foundation vents and protect pipes, and make sure faucets are turned off, covered and hoses are disconnected. Weatherstripping doors and windows will also help keep cold air out.

“Make sure you leave interior doors as open as possible, make sure the air is circulating throughout the house as effectively as possible,” Guthrie explained.

He says to also be careful fluctuating your thermostat up and down.

“The biggest thing with thermostats is don’t lower them when you’re gone for the day and try to raise it back up. That puts more pressure on your system and makes it work harder and could lead to premature failure.”

Guthrie added that changing your filters is one of the easiest things you can do to save time and money in the long run.

To keep pipes from freezing, open cabinets under the kitchen and bathroom sinks and run a trickle of both hot and cold water.

“Yes, if you leave your faucet dripping, again just to make sure those pipes don’t freeze. Check your exterior vents or your crawl space if you have those make sure they are closed. We don’t want any extra cold air getting into that house,” Guthrie explained.

He says they will be working through the holidays, but ask for patience as calls will likely flood in.

“We are making sure Christmas is covered, we will be working. We will be working New Year’s, so don’t hesitate to call us on those days if you do have an emergency. We will make sure to get somebody out to you as soon as possible.”