How to help: Volunteers needed following flooding in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portions of Nashville are in need of volunteers after extreme flooding devastated areas along creeks and streams in Music City, prompting Mayor John Cooper to issue a State of Emergency for Davidson County.

Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the flooding can volunteer to be a Hands On Nashville team member.

Hands On Nashville, along with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM), is seeking reliable volunteers to help with relief and recovery efforts.

Volunteer Leader tasks may include (but may not be limited to):

Helping set up and organize work stations, registration tables, tools, supplies, etc.

Providing volunteer leadership and supervision at projects

Assisting with volunteer registration, check-in, and data collection

Ensuring volunteers are safe and projects get done

Reporting back to HON with needs, updates, issues, etc.

Hands On Nashville jumped into action Sunday before floodwaters had barely receded, handing out snacks and water to survivors in Bellevue and Antioch. Click here to learn how to volunteer for Hands On Nashville.

Community Resource Center Nashville (CRC) is collecting items to help with flood recovery. CRC needs flashlights, batteries, rakes, tarps, tents, shovels, sleeping bags, small snack foods (individually wrapped) and sports drinks.

CRC can only accept new items, which can be dropped off in bins in front of its South Nashville location at 218 Omohundro Place. Click here to visit CRC’s Amazon wish list.

Anyone who needs assistance with basic needs, including food, shelter, debris removal or other Metro services, contact hubNashville or call 311 within Davidson County.

To request assistance via the CRC, call the crisis helpline at 615-244-7444 or click here.