NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s nothing like seeing the smile on the face of a child when they catch their very first fish.

Over the years on News 2, Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular has shown dozens of pictures of kids with their first catch.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will give your child a “First Fish Award” to commemorate that moment.

“Fishing is one of those things you can do for life,” explained Barry Cross, TWRA’s Region 2 communications and outreach coordinator. “And a lot of us don’t remember that first fish we caught. So, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has a First Fish Certificate. You can get online, fill in the form, and send it to us and you will receive a copy of that certificate in the mail with the Chief of Fisheries signature. Or you can do it online and print it out yourself.”

(Courtesy: TWRA)

It’s a frameable certificate they can hang on their wall to remember that moment forever. When you fill out the form, just tell them the kind of fish, the date, and the location it was caught. The size of the fish and the age of the angler don’t matter, only that the fish is their first, and that it was caught in Tennessee.

To apply, go to tnwildlife.org and type “First Fish” in the search box.

If you want to share your fishing pictures with us, send an email with the subject line “FISH” to pix@wkrn.com.