CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year’s drought has taken a toll on farmers, and consumers could see its impact when picking out a Christmas tree this holiday season.

Kathey Staggs has run the Kandi Kane Christmas Tree Farm for years, and this is the first year her trees are mature enough for choose-and-cut.

“Just planting them, you know, out there on your hands and knees, you dig the hole, then you put that baby in and you hope that nothing kills it,” Staggs said.

But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case this year. Of the 400 trees she planted, only 120 survived.

“This drought affected all of Tennessee in some way. We had seven weeks on our farm where there was nothing, no rain, no anything,” Staggs said. “We lost probably three-quarters of the ones that we planted this year, plus some of the babies from last year and the year before because they’re still really small.”

Staggs believes this drought will really affect inventory years down the road when the trees planted this year are mature enough to be cut down. Farmers saw a similar effect in recent years, following a drought eight years ago.

So what does this mean for your family this year?

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

You may have better luck finding more drought-tolerant trees, like spruces and cypresses.

Also, farmers may choose to wait for rainfall to make sure they’re cutting a healthy tree out of the ground that won’t die quickly from being dry.

Although Staggs is excited to share the joy of the holiday with others as she gets ready to open on November 18, she says the drought has taken a toll on her emotionally.

“It’s devastating walking past them and seeing the all-brown instead of the pretty green,” Staggs said.

The Kandi Kane Tree Farm will be open on weekends starting the week before Thanksgiving, while inventory lasts.