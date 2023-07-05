NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The day after the Fourth of July is very busy for animal shelters across the country — and across the Volunteer State — due to the number of pets that get frightened by fireworks and run away.

Chris Reuhland, the general manager of the Humane Society of Dickson County, said the shelter expected a 20-25% increase in intakes on Wednesday, July 5.

Officials with Metro Animal Care and Control said their shelter is filled to the brink due to the collection of 34 animals that were on the loose. The shelter reopened at noon Wednesday, so if you live in the Nashville area and are missing your pet, that’s a good place to look.

Meanwhile, Pet Adoption and Welfare Service (PAWS) of Rutherford County has reportedly collected 21 strays, including 14 dogs, since Sunday, July 2.

Many good Samaritans who come across runaway animals try to help shelters out by posting on social media to see if they can connect with the pet parents.

If not, the shelter is the next stop, where staff members will look to see if the animals are microchipped. According to Reuhland, microchipping your furry friend is the best way to make sure they are returned quickly if they get lost.

You can also search for your pet on 24PetConnect.com under the “Lost my Pet” tab.