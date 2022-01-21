ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire investigation has been opened after a blaze broke Friday morning at a Houston County nursing home.
Fire officials said crews are actively working on putting out a fire at Signature Healthcare located on Rocky Hollow Road.
The Houston County Fire Department asked the public to avoid the area as it is still an active scene.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.