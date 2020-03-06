Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  15
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Household members of first Coronavirus case in TN test negative

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health says the household contacts of the first case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus came back negative for the virus.

Officials announced Thursday that the first case of the coronavirus had arrived in Tennessee. A Williamson County man who had recently traveled out of state was diagnosed.

Health officials say the man is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home. They are working with the family to prevent the spread of the virus.

TDH says the risk to the general public remains low. They said no additional precautions are recommended beyond the normal practices to help prevent the spread of the virus.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar