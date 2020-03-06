Household members of first Coronavirus case in TN test negative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health says the household contacts of the first case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus came back negative for the virus.

Officials announced Thursday that the first case of the coronavirus had arrived in Tennessee. A Williamson County man who had recently traveled out of state was diagnosed.

Health officials say the man is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home. They are working with the family to prevent the spread of the virus.

TDH says the risk to the general public remains low. They said no additional precautions are recommended beyond the normal practices to help prevent the spread of the virus.