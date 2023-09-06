ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Horton Highway closed early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish a house fire.

Firefighters with Arrington Fire Rescue said the fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept.6.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Crews said at least three people were inside the home when the flames began, but were able to evacuate the home safely.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported the house closed a portion of Horton Highway near Patterson Road just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Source: WKRN Source: WKRN

Then, about an hour later, the sheriff’s office announced that one lane of traffic had reopened. Drivers are still being advised to seek alternate routes.

According to crews at the scene, no injuries were reported in the blaze. The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to learn what sparked the flames. No other information was immediately released.