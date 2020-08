LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire at a home on Lovers Lane in Lebanon on Sunday night was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to officials with Wilson County EMA.

According to the EMA’s Twitter account, fire crews quickly put out the fire which was contained to an attic space near the chimney.

The owner of the home was there at the time of the fire, there were no injuries.