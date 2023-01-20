DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Fire Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on Rolling Acres Road. When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames showing from the home.

“The occupant reported the fire started on the stove top from a pan of grease. The first fire units were on the scene within minutes and the home was already heavily involved with fire, with flames venting through the roof,” the fire department said on their Facebook page.

(Source: DeKalb County Fire Department) (Source: DeKalb County Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed a total loss and the resident lost all belongings.

The Red Cross is helping the family with immediate lodging and personal needs.