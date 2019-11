OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Fire Marshal says crews battled an early morning fire today at 47 Jones Circle in Old Hickory.

He says the house collapsed on itself so crews are on a boat on the river trying to put the fire out underneath where it collapsed.

We do not know if anyone was hurt at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.