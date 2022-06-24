NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee has seen several days of record high temperatures over the last week, prompting numerous local officials to implement burn bans in their communities.

Hot, dry conditions make for the perfect atmosphere for wildfires, which make the temporary prohibitions on burning necessary.

Where are burn bans in effect?

Brentwood, until further notice

Hendersonville, until further notice

Lebanon, until further notice, with an exemptions for “supervised commercial burn sites utilizing air curtain destructors”

Mount Juliet, until further notice

Murfreesboro/Rutherford County, until further notice

Robertson County, until 7 a.m. Monday, June 27

Tullahoma, not issuing burn permits until it receives a “significant amount of rain”

White House, until further notice