NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee has seen several days of record high temperatures over the last week, prompting numerous local officials to implement burn bans in their communities.
Hot, dry conditions make for the perfect atmosphere for wildfires, which make the temporary prohibitions on burning necessary.
Where are burn bans in effect?
- Brentwood, until further notice
- Hendersonville, until further notice
- Lebanon, until further notice, with an exemptions for “supervised commercial burn sites utilizing air curtain destructors”
- Mount Juliet, until further notice
- Murfreesboro/Rutherford County, until further notice
- Robertson County, until 7 a.m. Monday, June 27
- Tullahoma, not issuing burn permits until it receives a “significant amount of rain”
- White House, until further notice
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.