LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s horsepower and then there’s HORSEpower. During Monday’s major snowfall across Middle Tennessee, many good Samaritans lent a helping hand to drivers who were stuck in the muck.

An SUV ended up in a ditch on Buffalo Road in Ethridge around noon but help was on the way, courtesy of a group of Amish who were in the area.

Sandra Newton captured video of the remarkable rescue as Amish draft horses were used to pull the SUV from the ditch.

After a few tries and with some manpower, the horses successfully yanked the stuck SUV free.