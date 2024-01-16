LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s horsepower and then there’s HORSEpower. During Monday’s major snowfall across Middle Tennessee, many good Samaritans lent a helping hand to drivers who were stuck in the muck.
An SUV ended up in a ditch on Buffalo Road in Ethridge around noon but help was on the way, courtesy of a group of Amish who were in the area.
Sandra Newton captured video of the remarkable rescue as Amish draft horses were used to pull the SUV from the ditch.
After a few tries and with some manpower, the horses successfully yanked the stuck SUV free.
