Horse stuck in ditch rescued by Franklin firefighters

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin firefighters had to rescue a horse that fell and became trapped in a ditch Saturday afternoon.

Franklin fire crews were dispatched to a farm on Long Lane just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon after the owner discovered a horse had fallen into a ditch in the pasture.

According to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins, the horse was on its side and unable to stand. Crews on scene estimated the ditch to be around three to four feet deep.

Firefighters on scene placed uninflated airbags under the horse and slowly inflated them which allowed the horse to stand and walk out of the ditch on its own.

It is unknown how long the horse was trapped in the ditch before Franklin Fire’s arrival.

Battalion Chief Jonathan Jenkins said a veterinarian evaluated the horse and it sustained minor cuts and bruises, but no serious injuries.