Honorary ‘Biker Scout’ hands out cookies in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — East Nashville is singing the praises of a man who is making a habit of gifting random acts of deliciousness to the community.

Tony Gooch is known in the community for riding his neon motorcycle around town while blasting some tunes. But when Girl Scout Cookie time rolls around, his love for his community is shown through the distribution of tasty treats.

Earlier this month, Gooch was cruising through the Eastland Kroger parking lot when he walked up to Troop 314, who were outside the entrance selling cookies on a rainy evening. Gooch asked the troop how many boxes were left and mentioned he wanted to get the girls out of the rain.

He proceeded to buy every box left, an estimated 30 boxes, and then handed them out to shoppers.

Mom Jenny Alexander Martin said her daughter and a friend were working to sell cookies when Gooch made the sweet purchase.

“The looks on their faces….they will never forget your kindness and all around coolness! Pay it forward!”

The Girl Scouts said he did the same thing last year for the same troop and they are calling Mr. Gooch an honorary Girl Scout.