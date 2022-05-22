NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Percy Priest Lake area early Sunday morning.
According to Metro police, the shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Woodland Pointe Drive. Officials say a man was killed in the shooting and a woman was injured. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police say a suspect is not in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.