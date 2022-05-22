NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Percy Priest Lake area early Sunday morning.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened at 1:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Woodland Pointe Drive. Officials say a man was killed in the shooting and a woman was injured. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Metro police say a suspect is not in custody at this time. No other information was immediately released.