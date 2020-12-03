Homicide investigation underway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Clarksville Thursday morning.

Clarksville police said they responded during the early morning hours to a homicide scene along Treeland Drive near Summertree Lane, which is off Trenton Road.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Kurtich with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5556, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.