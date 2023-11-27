WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Liberty home.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to the home early Monday morning to investigate a shots fired call. When deputies arrived at the home, they went inside and found 40-year-old Jacob Harris dead.
A person of interest is being questioned and there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated, according to investigators.
No other information was released.
