WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Liberty home.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to the home early Monday morning to investigate a shots fired call. When deputies arrived at the home, they went inside and found 40-year-old Jacob Harris dead.

A person of interest is being questioned and there is no threat to the public as the incident appears to be isolated, according to investigators.

No other information was released.