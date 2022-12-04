NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Town of Nolensville embraced the holiday spirit on Sunday with the “Hometown Holiday” Parade and Tree Lighting.

Coming off a historic baseball season, the 12u Nolensville Little League All Stars state championship team served as grand marshals in the parade.

There were also lots of floats, clubs, and trucks, as well as an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus during the festivities.

The activities wrapped up with some holiday cheer from the Nolensville High School Choir and a tree lighting at Town Hall.