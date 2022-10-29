HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The third annual Officer Spencer Bristol Memorial Softball Tournament took place in Hendersonville on Saturday, along with plenty of other fun activities to help support a local law enforcement officer.

The theme for this year’s fundraiser was “Hometown Heroes.”

Police and first responders from across Middle Tennessee gathered at Drakes Creek Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 to play softball and cornhole.

In addition, attendees competed in the fundraiser’s first-ever donut-eating contest, with News 2 proudly serving as celebrity judges and Hendersonville police taking home the top prize.

Besides the various tournaments, the Hometown Heroes Day event on Saturday, Oct. 29 also featured bounce houses, food trucks, live music, and a silent auction, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Officer Danny Ellis, who has served the Hendersonville community for nearly 25 years and is currently battling a life-threatening brain tumor, officials said. The money is meant to help Ellis and his family pay for his medical bills.