RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) are responding to several weather-related calls after strong storms tore through the county overnight.

The agency began receiving damage reports around 2 a.m. with most calls reported in the Eagleville and Readyville areas.

At this time, emergency management crews are urging motorists to avoid the following roads as crews begin the cleanup process:

Mt. Pleasant Road

Bunker Hill Road

Chapel Hill Pike

Farmer Road

Rigsby Road

According to Rutherford County EMA, the Kitrell area – near the Rutherford and Cannon County line – received the most damage. Reports show that crews responded to calls regarding people who were trapped in collapsed homes in the Kitrell area.

Preliminary reports show that at least 30 homes were damaged in the powerful storms and 10 homes were completely destroyed, according to Rutherford County EMA.

Two individuals had to be extricated from a collapsed home and were taken to a local hospital by Cannon County EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

Emergency personnel are currently conducting door-to-door searches to ensure that everyone is safe.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Westside Elementary School on Murfreesboro Road in Readyville for people who are displaced or need storm-related assistance.