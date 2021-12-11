MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A surge of overnight storms left multiple homes in Mt. Juliet with significant structural and cosmetic damage.

Severe storms tore through the Mt. Juliet area overnight into the early hours of Saturday morning. As residents assessed the damage, they were met with their homes shifted off their foundation, aluminum sidings ripped off and trees uprooted.

Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman stated one person was transported to a local hospital after the storm surge with a laceration. That individual is facing non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

As a result of the storms, the city of Mt. Juliet announced the Christmas parade that was scheduled for Saturday morning has been canceled as officials begin to assess the damage.

Wilson County Emergency Service Rehab Association is offering aid and comfort to anyone displaced during the storms in the commons area of Willoughby Station.