Homeowners displaced following Maury County fire Saturday night

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owners of a home in Maury County are displaced following a fire Saturday night.
Maury County Fire officials said they were called to Clara Mathis Road for a house fire around 10:30 p.m.
Safety officers said they arrived to find an attached car port with a vehicle, boat and other items fully engulfed and extending to the basement.
Crews worked until 2:30 a.m. to ensure the fire did not reignite.
Officials said the owners of the home are displaced and are being helped by Red Cross.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.