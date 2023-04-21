PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Water Plant Road outside of the Baxter area just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home, camper and tractor engulfed in flames, along with multiple trucks and spot fires in the grass areas due to high winds.

The homeowner told firefighters he was asleep when the fire started and awoke to find his house on fire. He used a secondary entrance from his bedroom to escape the fire and was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to investigators.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said the house, camper and surrounding equipment were a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.