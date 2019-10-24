Homeowner says Amazon truck driver caused hundreds of dollars in damage to backyard

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tim Pepka says his backyard is now covered in tire marks from what was supposed to be a quick Amazon delivery.

“He may as well just taken that package out of the door and thrown it towards our front door,” Pepka said.

Tuesday afternoon, home surveillance video shows an Amazon truck pulling into Pepka’s driveway.

Seconds later, the truck drives off from out of his yard.

“Why damage someone’s property?” Pepka asked.

The tire marks can be traced all the way around his backyard.

The homeowner says it will cost hundreds of dollars to fix the damage.

“We have to fill in the dirt, the rut, the fertilizer,” he said.

Pepka and his wife spent more than $1,000 putting in new grass and other work into their backyard last week.

He says some of that money is now down the drain over a $30 package.

“What prompted him to do this is beyond me,” Pepka said.

A spokesperson for Amazon sent this statement to News 2:

“We are investigating this incident with the delivery service partner and have been in touch with the customer to make this right.”

Pepka was told an Amazon insurance adjuster will visit his home to assess the damage.

“It’s just very frustrating,” he said.