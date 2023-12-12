MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner has died following an early morning house fire in Montgomery County.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. on Highway 48/13 in the Cunningham area on Monday, Dec. 11.

A video provided by the Montgomery County Fire Service shows the home engulfed in flames and rapidly spreading.

According to fire officials, the homeowner did not survive the blaze. Their identity has not yet been revealed.

Several crews including fire service stations 15, 16, 17 and the Rescue Squad all responded to the scene. No injuries to fire personnel were reported.

Additional information was not immediately released.