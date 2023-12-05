HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An armed Dollar General robbery took an even more concerning turn after investigators discovered the makings of explosives in the suspect’s basement.

What started out as a less than $200 robbery from the store on Gray’s Crossing led to the arrest of 19-year-old Nathan Whitford.

PHOTO: Houston County Sheriff’s Office





According to Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg, Whitford recently moved to the area from Florida to live with his mother. In the basement, Sugg said investigators found not only a homemade grenade, but also multiple guns, including one reported stolen out of Florida. In addition, they found BBs, black powder, and a ballistic vest.

Investigators from the Erin Police Department were also of major help in this case, along with a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter that helped locate him. By the time they caught up to Whitford, the sheriff said he had already shaved and cut his hair. He also left a bit of a paper trail as Sugg said some of the cash Whitford had stolen fell out of his pocket along the path where they found him.

“The actual body armor that we found that was his, he had shot it. I believe it was four times to see if it would withstand the 223 and 9 mil,” Sugg said. “I’m just glad that we got this stuff; I don’t know how much of this stuff that he has been testing…we won’t never know what his real intention of having this stuff was, but in my mind I could see it being used against law enforcement or the public or to aid in other robberies.”

Law enforcement officials believe Whitford is also tied to an October robbery. Currently, he’s being held in the Houston County Jail on a $712,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.