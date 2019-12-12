Homemade explosives found during search of Perry County home

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two homemade explosive devices were reportedly found Wednesday evening during a search of a home in Perry County.

According to Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems, he and his deputies assisted Tennessee Probation and Parole officers in conducting a home visit on Randal Tinin at his residence on Cypress Creek Road.

Inside the home, the sheriff said they found a “substantial” amount of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, four firearms and two homemade explosive devices known as “cricket.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified and responded to the residence to collect the explosives.

(Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Weems said Tinin was previously charged in the undercover 2018 drug operation known as “Thin Ice.”

“Just three weeks ago, we assisted the feds in the execution of a search warrant on Tinin’s home at this same location and collected both firearms and meth from Tinin,” the sheriff said in a statement.

He added: “It’s very apparent that Tinin is not going to stop.”

Randal Tinin (Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

Tinin has been booked into the Perry County jail again on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of prohibited devices, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $145,000.