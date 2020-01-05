Homeless man fires at Metro Police; found with multiple guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Police say a homeless man was found in a basement garage on Music Row Friday night before he allegedly fired at three officers.

According to an affidavit, Bryan Bowser was trespassing inside 50 Music Square W. and when officers approached him he shot at them.

Bowser then fled to the top floor of the building where Metro SWAT officers later arrested him, according to the affidavit.

Police say Bowser was found with three weapons inside his jacket pockets, including more than 700 live rounds of ammunition between the various guns.

The incident had neighbors in the Music Row area worried Friday night, after the Millenium Apartments alerted residents to stay inside.

Luckily no officers were injured during the incident. Bowser now faces criminal charges, including assault of an officer.