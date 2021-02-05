Homeless advocates push for higher priority in Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to Tennessee’s vaccination plan, congregate living facilities, including homeless shelters, are in Phase 3 and homeless advocates in Nashville say that isn’t soon enough.

“It’s a difficult position that the public health folks are in, but I do want them to understand the vulnerability of people without homes,” said Paula Foster, Executive Director of Open Table Nashville. Open Table has been a long-time advocate for the homeless.

Foster says Nashville’s population could be anywhere between 2,000 to 2,500 people. However, that’s just based on the number of people living in shelters and known places on the streets. She and other advocates are currently developing a more efficient way of counting the population in Davidson County.

The high unemployment rate caused by the pandemic and fears of the virus have only made the situation worse. “These folks are not wanting to go into the shelter because they’re afraid of COVID, so it makes it all the more important to get them vaccinated,” Foster said. “The weather next week is going to be bitterly cold, can you imagine living in a tent when it’s 12 degrees?”

Three weeks ago, Foster wrote a letter to Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and metro leaders. She outlined the issues they have and their vulnerabilities and asked for those without a home to be moved up in the vaccination plan.

Foster shared with News 2 the reply she received from the state earlier this month:

Ms. Foster, Thank you for reaching out on this high interest and impactful effort. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan is divided into population-specific phases with concurrent age-based criteria. This allocation plan balances the need to protect those who are contributing most to the morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 in Tennessee with the need to protect critical infrastructure and those at increased exposure. This plan was informed by an assessment of cases and risk in Tennessee, the recommendations of the CDC, ACIP and NASEM, and vetted by a group of more than 30 stakeholder organizations and associations. Limited phases are necessitated by the limits of the current vaccine supply. Congregate care setting staff and residents are included in Phase 3 of the Plan. In addition, persons with high-risk health conditions are included in Phase 1c regardless of employment sector, and persons also become eligible as their age bracket is reached. We will continue to monitor supply and phase changes as appropriate. Thank you for the important work of social service professionals, particularly during these challenging times.

The Nashville Rescue Mission is also making their presence known to health officials by frequently speaking with the Metro Public Health Department.

“We are unfortunately still in very close contact even with social distancing and so it’s important to make sure our folks get the vaccine,” said Cheryl Chunn from the Rescue Mission. “We are adhering to all the guidelines, but it is still very different than people safer at home. I mean, you may be in a home with just your family but we are with a bunch of people who don’t have a home and their home is here.”

Both are also hoping their employees are prioritized for the vaccine.

Metro Public Health says they will start discussing details of an effective plan in the coming months. These organizations hope to be a part of those conversations.