LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders spent Saturday morning battling a blaze in Lawrence County that destroyed a house and multiple vehicles.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said units were dispatched to a report of a fully-involved residential structure fire in the Gandy Fire District — more specifically, in the 200 block of Mt. Lebanon Road — shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

When the first crews arrived, they said they found “heavy wind driven fire conditions,” so an extra tanker and manpower from the Lawrenceburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to officials, personnel launched an aggressive attack against the blaze and dragged one vehicle away from the home.

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)

Since the scene was in an area with no municipal water supply for fire suppression, Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said tankers shuttled water from a power fill site a few miles away, which was set up by crewmembers at Stribbling Road and Grandaddy Road.

First responders brought the blaze under control, but they said the fire is expected to continue smoldering throughout the day and night.

There are no reports of injuries resulting from the blaze. Meanwhile, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the incident.

Fire officials told News 2 the house was ruled a “total loss” following the fire, along with two vehicles and a side by side.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of their property and personal items this morning,” Lawrence County Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.