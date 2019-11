PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Perry County Rescue Squad Captain & EMA Director, Gary Rogers tells News 2 that crews got a call regarding a house fire early Saturday morning. When they arrived, the home in the 300 block of Hurricane Creek was fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the home says he woke up and saw fire and smoke coming from one end of his house.

Nobody was hurt in this fire and the home is a total loss. No word yet on what caused the fire.