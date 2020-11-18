Home heavily damaged by fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that heavily damaged a home in East Nashville Wednesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just before 7 a.m. to a house fire on Carter Street, off Ellington Parkway. When firefighters arrived, they said they observed heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Three people inside the home were able to escape without injury, according to the fire department. Crews were also seen carrying a dog from the home.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in the upstairs area of the home. The remains under investigation.

