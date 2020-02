TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Trousdale County over the weekend.

Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire on West Main Street near the post office.

When firefighters arrived, the home was in flames.

As crews battled the fire, they searched the home to make sure no one was inside.

No injuries were reported.