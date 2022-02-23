WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County family still seeks justice after two of their sons overdosed and died within 18 months of each other.

“I’ve lost both my brothers, Seth on February 22, 2020, and my twin Adam 18 months after on July 27, 2021. They’re addiction has affected everyone in our family. My family is forever changed by the loss of my brothers,” their sister Micaiah Mangrum told News 2.

News 2 is tracking the developments of the overdose death of her brother Seth.

The 25-year-old overdosed on February 21, 2020, in Williamson County. Deputies responded to the family home and administered narcan to Seth Mangrum. The quadriplegic was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

Toxicology reports later determined he died from a lethal cocktail of meth laced with fentanyl that investigators say he snorted.

Micaiah tells News 2, “He was a quadriplegic due to falling from a deer stand when he was 20 and fractured his C5 in his spine. Seth’s first love was basketball and was so competitive in that and everything he did. He loved life and his friends and always protected his siblings. His accident completely changed him and that’s when his drug addiction became a problem. The investigators have been very good about communicating, but the frustrating part is the system and the delays. It looks like she’ll end up getting minimal time.”

The investigation into Seth’s death began the moment Williamson County deputies arrived on scene.

The lead investigator on the case is Det. Paul Lusk, who at the time was assigned to the Williamson County Narcotics Unit.

“We were able to determine through cell phone records and text messages that he had taken an illegal narcotic, provided to him from another person and blood results showed that was the primary cause of death,” Lusk said.

According to Lusk, the investigation quickly pointed to Chelsey Hickman, then 21 years old.

Chelsey Hickman (Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Det. Lusk, Hickman is a Columbia woman, who once worked for Seth as a home healthcare nurse.

Lusk wouldn’t go into details, but told News 2 at some point, for some reason, the family fired Hickman as a home healthcare nurse and got another nurse for Seth.

But according to Lusk, despite her termination, Hickman and Mangrum maintained a friendship.

“The first thing we do is check the victim’s phone and it was pretty apparent based on recent text messages that he had received narcotics from Ms. Hickman the day before,” Lusk said.

It took months of interviewing witnesses and getting search warrants, but investigators gained access to Hickman’s phone which held crucial incriminating evidence in the death investigation.

“We did forensics on Ms. Hickman’s cell phone and we were able to track her cell phone leaving her house in Columbia that day around the time of the transaction, all the way up to the victims house and then back home after,” Lusk said.

536 days passed from the day of Seth’s death until Chelsey Hickman was indicted and arrested on charges of second degree murder.

Once interviewed, detectives say Hickman was honest and remorseful about supplying the drugs that reportedly killed Seth.

“We talked to her. She was truthful and honest. She admitted she was a friend of his and made a mistake.

She even wrote a letter to the family afterwards, apologizing for everything. She definitely was remorseful. I think she had a good relationship with the victim; she just made the wrong decisions,” Lusk said.

According to Lusk, after Hickman was terminated by the family, she no longer was employed as a home healthcare nurse. Had she still been a nurse and found guilty of supplying the drugs that killed Mangrum, the charges against her could have been even more substantial.

According to investigators, the case, now two years later, is in the hands of the Williamson County District Attorney’s office. D.A. Kim Helper confirms the case is on the docket for March 7. This is where prosecutors and defense attorneys confer about possible settlements or going to trial.

“Don’t pretend it’s not a problem until it’s a disaster. There’s such a stigma around addiction that you try to hide and take care of it alone and it’s isolating for both the addict and the family. Thank you so much for reaching out and calling attention to this. It is a huge problem and we have known so many that have passed away around Williamson County from overdoses of fentanyl,” Micaiah said.